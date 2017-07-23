The fake AL SHABAAB curfew in Lamu is a plot by UHURU/ RUTO to steal my victory in August - RAILA

Sunday July 23, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has claimed that the dawn to dusk curfew in Lamu is a plot hatched by the Jubilee Government to steal votes in August.





Last week, acting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, imposed a three-month curfew following increased Al Shabaab attacks in the region.





Most recently, the militant group abducted Public Works PS, Mariam El Maawy, and five others at Milihoi on Lamu-Mpeketoni highway.





But Raila said the..



