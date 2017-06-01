S£XY plus size women flaunt their curves in bikini leaving men salivating like dogs - VIDEO

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 - These plus size ladies strutting their stuff during a modelling competition left men salivating like dogs.





They busted Hollywood’s delusional view of beauty standards that make modelling a preserve of petite ladies and they brought the house down.





This is particularly important to the young ladies struggling with low self esteem because of their size.





Women should learn to embrace and love themselves first and not rely on validation from people.





Watch the video below that has gone viral.



