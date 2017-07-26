S*XY GRACE MSALAME makes comeback with inspiring message to Kenyans – Watch VIDEO

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - Grace Msalame, who quit Radio Africa Group in early May, has turned to vlogging.





The celebrated media personality and mother of adorable twin girls, posted her first video on YouTube where she advises her fans to Q uiet the noise and follow their Purpose Passionately.





“First Vlog Up. Messy, nervous, afraid… Just start!! I left it as Raw as Raw can be to show you that the beginning is faaaaar from Perfect! So just start imagine & the more you do it- the more you’ll get the hang of it, the more you will become better at it & the more you will learn. So start today! Stop waiting for the noise to quiet down or for that perfect time (it never really comes) but start with what is in your hand.,” said Msalame.





Watch the video below:



