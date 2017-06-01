SULTAN JOHO’s wife, MADINA, celebrates 28th birthday and she is very hot (See PHOTOs).

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - Madina Joho, the wife of handsome Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has turned a year older.





Joho’s s3xy wife turned 28 and celebrated the special day in their lavish home.





Madina is a very private lady but all we know is that she is currently pursuing Masters at one of our leading local Universities.





The guests were not allowed to take photos during the birthday party.





She was treated to four different cakes and presents from family members and friends.





See a few photos of Joho’s 28 yr old wife for those who don’t know her in the next page



