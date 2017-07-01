Stop empty threats, arrest me if you are man enough - KINGI dares UHURU after threatening him

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to arrest him over corruption if he is man enough.





This is after the President threatened to arrest him and five other Governors, including Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, for corruption and misuse of public funds.





Speaking in Kilifi while on a campaign trail, Uhuru accused Kingi and other Governors allied to the Opposition of...



