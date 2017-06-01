Steamy PHOTOs of the LADY who was selling her “Nunu” to a Nairobi man for 25K, can you pay?

The Kenyan DAILY POST 21:59

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - A Nairobi man has ranted and exposed a lady who demanded Sh 25,000 to have s3x with her.

The man shared a screen shot of the chat where the lady was demanding for 25K so that he can sample her goodies.

This lady has a habit of sharing steamy photos on Instagram to attract men.

Look at these photos in the next page and tell us whether you can pay 25K to smash those goodies.

Page 1 2 3 4 5 6

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno