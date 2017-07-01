State House refuses to make plans to swear in RAILA as President - This is exactly what is happening

..latest opinion polls indicate that the NASA leader is likely to beat President Kenyatta in the August polls.





According to sources at State House, no transitional committee has been formed.





This is a legal committed which ordinarily would have seen some handlers of Raila Odinga incorporated to begin learning the ropes of state-craft both on inauguration day and after.





Besides, the Government has not set aside any budget for the swearing in of the new President if Raila Odinga wins - a clear indication that Uhuru may not relinquish power if he loses the elections.





