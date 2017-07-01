Star studded affair as Kenyan man weds S3XY Hollywood actress, SHAMEA, in Nyeri - PHOTOs

Monday, July 24, 2017 - Shamea Morton, one of the stars in the American Reality TV show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, married her Kenyan fiancé, Gerald Mwangi, in Nyeri last weekend.





The lavish ceremony held at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club saw a good number of her fellow actresses on the reality TV show jet into the country to witness the two walk down the aisle.





Among the stars in attendance include Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker and rapper T.I’s ex-wife, Tiny.





