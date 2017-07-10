SOSSION in deep trouble for supporting RAILA ODINGA’s NASA and getting an ODM nomination

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - Over 200,000 teachers across the country have accused Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, of betraying them by supporting NASA candidate, Raila Odinga, in the August 8 polls.





The teachers led by Simon Kairu who is the KNUT chairman Nyandarua County said Sossion contravened the union’s policy of remaining neutral during elections.





He said Sossion’s declaration that teachers support NASA is a fallacy and should be condemned by..



