SOSPETER OJAAMONG says UHURU KENYATTA will beat RAILA ODINGA in AUGUST

Monday July 10, 2017- Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong has made remarks that could mean that he is sure that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be re-elected in August.





Speaking over the weekend, Ojaamong, who is a close friend of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said he will vie for presidency in 2022 after President Uhuru Kenyatta finishes his second year term.





“My political career spans two decades. I have achieved varios milestones. I am waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to finish his term before I challenge for the seat in 2022,” Ojaamong said.





The governor said he has enough experience and he will challenge Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 using ODM party ticket.





Ojaamong ‘s sentiments were not received well by NASA supporters who threatened to beat him for making sentiments that could mean Raila Odinga will lose to Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





However, in a statement on Monday, Ojaamong said he was misquoted and he still believes Raila Odinga will win the August 8th General Election.