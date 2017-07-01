SONKO has already lost Nairobi as he shoots his supporters out of rage - KIDERO’s re-election unstoppable

Monday July 17, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko is in deep trouble and could lose the elections as a result.





This is after his gun brandishing bodyguards shot two people over the weekend while campaigning in Nairobi.





The shooting occurred at Vumulia Village in Nairobi’s Outering Road during a political rally organized by the Nairobi Senator who is now seeking to unseat Dr. Evans Kidero (ODM) as Nairobi Governor on Jubilee Party ticket.





According to police, the two were part of Sonko’s supporters who...



