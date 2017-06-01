SONKO embarrasses a journalist badly, they will never mess with him after this incident (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 22:26

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, embarrassed a journalist during a press conference, claiming he was sent by Kidero to ask useless questions.

Rogue Kenyan journalists have a habit of doing dirty work for politicians courtesy of the brown envelopes that they receive.

Sonko had a feeling that this journalist was working for Kidero.

Watch this video and see how he embarrassed him.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno