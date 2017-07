Son helps his mother to chop off his father’s manhood with a Panga in Lari! This is simply CRAZY

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - A domestic quarrel between a husband and wife in Lari ended badly after the lady cut of her husband’s p3n!s with a panga. A domestic quarrel between a husband and wife in Lari ended badly after the lady cut of her husband’s p3n!s with a panga.





Trouble started when the man received a phone call from a stranger.





The lady demanded to know the identity of the caller and that is when hell broke loose.





The husband knocked his wife down before the...