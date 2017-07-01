Sleek hearse carrying NICHOLAS BIWOTT’s body gets stuck en route to burial site (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 20 July 2017 - The hearse carrying the body of the late powerful politician, Nicholas Biwott, got stuck in mud en route to his Toot Village in Elgeyo Marakwet for burial.





Mr. Biwott or Total Man as he was fondly referred to died on the morning of July 11th 2017 at Nairobi Hospital.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP, William Ruto, are among senior Government officials who attended the funeral.





Check out photos in the next page



