Singer NAMELESS is looking for tips on how to sire a baby boy-he desperately needs a son

Friday, 07 July 2017- Nameless and Wahu are the model celebrity couple in Kenya having been married for 12 years and counting.





The power couple is blessed with two adorable daughters -Tumiso and Nyakio who turn 11 and 4 respectively next month.





However, Nameless, who is currently riding high with his new jam dubbed ‘inspire’ has publicly confessed that he would like to add another baby-a son to be specific.





Speaking in an interview recently, Nameless said: “I need a boy in that house, unajua, unakuwa overpowered! So I’m like, ‘I want another one as long as long as kuna guarantee, ubaya hakuna guarantee. Ama kuna guarantee na sijui. Me natafuta all guarantees in formula, hapo naweza jaribu.”





He concluded: “I would love to have one. To be honest, I would really love to have a son.”



Anybody with a foolproof formula on how to sire a boy kindly help Mr. Mathenge out.



