SHOCKING! Plastic rice is actually being sold in Kenya - This is how it looks when cooking (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - Reports of plastic rice being sold in Kenya have been circulating online for some time now.
While the Government rubbished these claims as fake news, it appears this plastic rice is actually being sold in Kenya if this video is anything to go by.
From the video that has gone viral, the lady shows how from a distance it looks genuine but closer scrutiny reveals otherwise.
