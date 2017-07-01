SHOCKING: Kenyan LADY who is accused of murder admits she slept with her dead LOVER’s body.

Wednesday, 12 July 2017 - A Kenyan woman who is facing murder charges on Tuesday shocked the Nakuru High Court after admitting that she slept with the body of the dead.





The lady by the name Mary Mung’au told Justice Maureen Odero that she slept with the corpse the whole night without knowing her boyfriend had died.





She said that the deceased, who she identified as Paul, had invited her at a local pub for a drink.





While having drinks, the deceased complained of feeling pain.





“I told him to book a room because we could not reach home in the state we were in and he did that,” Ms Mung’au told the court.





She said before they slept, Paul had requested her to...



