SHOCKING DETAILS of how UHURU /RUTO are planning to rig RAILA ODINGA’s victory in August

Tuesday July 11, 2017- National Super Alliance (NASA) principal, Isaac Ruto, has revealed a clandestine plan by Jubilee Government of rigging the August 8 general election.





Speaking in Rongai, Nakuru, on Tuesday, Ruto who is also the Bomet Governor claims plans are underway of rigging the next month’s general election.





Ruto said chiefs and deputy county commissioners are being used to collect voters’ details in various polling stations whose purpose has not been disclosed.





“The provincial administrators are collecting signatures and ID numbers for 50voters from each polling station in a number of counties. This could be one of the strategies the Jubilee government is planning to use to ensure they win unfairly,” Ruto said.





Ruto, who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani party leader, told the government to announce the purpose of collecting voters’ details ahead polls adding that the exercise has raised suspicion among residents of Nakuru County.





“50 votes per polling station means a lot for every political seat. If this is not a plan by Jubilee to have these people vote for them prior to the actual polls the government should clearly and publicly state the purpose of such records,” the governor stated.



