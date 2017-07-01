SHOCK! Wife finally reveals what happened to NKAISERY on their matrimonial bed minutes before he died

Thursday July 13, 2017 - The widow of Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, Hellen Nkaisery, broke her silence at last revealing shocking details of her husband’s last moments.





Speaking to a group of mourners and visitors including Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, who visited her home to condole with the family, Hellen revealed that Nkaisery died without uttering a word; he didn’t even say goodbye.





“He went without saying a word, not even goodbye.”





“He never whispered that he was in pain.”





“He died like a soldier,” Hellen said.





She recounted that on that fateful night, she proceeded to..



