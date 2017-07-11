Shock! This is what doctors found inside NKAISERY’s STOMACH that no one is talking about

Tuesday July 11, 2017

-Even as the country comes to terms with the fact that the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery was not assassinated but died of massive heart attack as revealed by doctors who performed the autopsy, it has now emerged that the pathologists made another discovery that no one seems to be taking about.





According to reports, a team of pathologists led by Chief Government Pathologist, Johansen Oduor, family Pathologist Dr. Bessie Byakika, Dr. Charles Kariuki, Dr. Andrew Gachie and Dr. C. Baraza, which conducted the 6-hour postmortem, discovered almost a pint of blood in Nkaisery’s stomach.





This comes even as they ruled out any foul play in Nkaisery’s sudden death on Saturday, where he collapsed in his house and was pronounced dead on arrival to the Karen Hospital.





Nkaisery’s autopsy concluded that he died of massive heart attack caused by a ruptured blood vessel to the heart and triggered by among other things age, food, blood clot and long sitting position.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







