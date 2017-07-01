SHOCK on UHURU/ RUTO as crowd they hired to attend Malindi rally change mind and chant NASA (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were treated to a shock of their life while campaigning in Malindi after their crowd turned against them and pledged loyalty to National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.





This came despite the President and his Deputy having spent a fortune to hire the crowd to attend the Malindi rally in a bid to confuse the public that Jubilee was gaining ground and political support in the region considered NASA stronghold.





Donning Jubilee t-shirts and waving Jubilee flags, the crowd went wild chanting NASA! NASA! NASA! to the utter surprise of Uhuru/ Ruto and their political brokers in the region who had lied to...



