SHOCK! NKAISERY may have been killed by MAASAI curse not heart attack? See what elders did

SHOCK! NKAISERY may have been killed by MAASAI curse not heart attack? See what elders didNews 09:26
Friday July 14, 2017 - A new twist has emerged regarding the sudden death of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, even as the postmortem showed he died of a massive heart attack caused by a ruptured blood vessel to the heart.
According to sources, Nkaisery may have been killed by a serious curse placed on him by Maasai elders and not a heart attack as we are meant to believe.
The sources noted that since his appointment as...
Page 1 2