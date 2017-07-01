SHOCK! LUO man links RAILA to witchcraft and produces evidence (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 24, 2017 - A Luo man called Gordon Opiyo has linked NASA Presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, to witchcraft and revealed the instructions that the Mganga has given him.





According to Opiyo, Raila is practising “Luwo Tiende”.





Luwo Tiende is a practice in Witchcraft in which the Mganga gives you specific instructions to "Place your feet in your target's footprints". Under this Juju practice, you are supposed to follow your target, pick soil that he stepped on, or that his car followed.





“Just take a list of the places Raila has followed Uhuru in past three months. Even the Dressing style!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Raila has today copied Uhuru's clothing of yesterday.



When I tell you that this old man's belief in Juju has turned him into a slave, you think I'm joking. This is a dangerous thing, since Juju men must have bloodshed for the Juju to work. This is not a laughing matter” He posted.





Here is the full post by Gordon Opiyo linking Raila to witchcraft that has gone viral.





