SHOCK! Equity Bank gives 85 yr old granny fake cash when she went to withdraw 50K, See how they tricked her.

My post is more of caution, wouldn't mind some action taken though. My grandmother 85 years old was handed a cheque of 50,000 and went to withdraw at Equity Bank Kenya Ngong Branch yesterday 5/7/17. While waiting in line a lady began talking to her as some sort of distraction. When she reached the counter and withdrew the cash this lady kept on talking. This was some sort of distraction for the cashier after counting the cash quickly handed it to her and to ld her to keep in the bag quickly as people around may be watching.





Fearing she quickly put in the bag with no second thought and exited.





Guess what? Below is what she found when she got home. So be careful with your grandmothers and grandfather's or rather the elderly. Make then very aware of the things happening nowadays and if possible make sure to accompany them. Some things you can't really blame them. That equity cashier and lady, what goes around, comes around.





My granny is distraught and …



