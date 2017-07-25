SHOCK as RAILA defends UHURU over claims that the KENYATTAs and ODINGAs are holding us hostage.

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has dismissed the notion that the country is politically held hostage by the Kenyatta and Odinga families.





Addressing Kenyans when he appeared on the Presidential debate on Monday , Raila said it was wrong for Kenyans to propagate that President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself enjoy the trappings of dynasties.





Raila said he joined politics on his own volition, unlike claims that he was seconded by…



