SHOCK as RAILA defends UHURU over claims that the KENYATTAs and ODINGAs are holding us hostage.

…his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.





“It is wrong to allege that Kenyatta and Oginga Odinga families have held Kenya at ransom as the only two families that can lead." Raila said.





"While Uhuru was invited into politics by his mentor, I came into it alone.”





“It was not through the invitation of my father but out of conviction," Raila added.





Uhuru and Raila are facing off in the August 8th General Elections which has also attracted six other presidential candidates.





