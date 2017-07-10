Shock as police now reveal identities of 10 'SUSPECTS' in the ‘MURDER’ of NKAISERY-This is not happening

Monday July 10, 2017 -Detectives investing the sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, has narrowed down to 10 suspects in connection with the untimely demise of the Retired Major General on Saturday morning.





The detectives have questioned the 10 even as they await the result of the postmortem on Nkaisery’s body which was conducted on Monday.





The police are indirectly treating the 10 as suspects having been in contact with the late CS hours before his sudden death, and have not ruled out murder.





Among those who have been questioned in connection with Nkaisery’s death include his wife Hellen, house help, driver and a bodyguard who took him to hospital after he collapsed in his house.





Others were a security consultant at the Office of the President, Francis Mugambi, who joined the family at the hospital, 4 waiters at Bomas Hotel, where Nkaisery at his last meal, and doctor James Mageria of Karen Hospital who received the late CS when he was rushed there by the family after collapsing.



