SHOCK as MAGUFULI bans UHURU’s Brookside milk and company in Tanzania - He may go broke

Friday July 28, 2017 - Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has continued to ban importation of goods by 20 companies from Kenya, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta's Brookside Dairy Products despite an agreement to the contrary.





The two countries had banned importation and exportation of products into each other's territory, a move that has led to the simmering relationship between the two countries.





But after prolonged talks, Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and her..



