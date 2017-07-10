SHOCK as it emerges that JUDGE ODUNGA‘s wife is ORENGO’s NIECE

Monday July 10, 2017- Fresh details have emerged over the relationship between controversial High Court Judge, George Odunga and Siaya Senator, James Orengo.





According to Jubilee MPs, Judge Odunga‘s wife Sarah Ondieki is daughter of former Ugenya MP, Bishop Stephen Ondieki.





In a press conference on Monday, the MPs said Sarah Ondieki is Orengo’s niece and that is the reason Judge Odunga always rules in favour of Orengo.





The MPs also claims the Judge William Ouko is related to NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





Judge Odunga and Judge Ouko were part of a three judge bench that nullified the presidential ballot paper tender on Friday.





The judges ordered Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to halt the printing of presidential ballot papers and issue a fresh tender 30 days to the general election.





Now Jubilee have urged Chief Justice David Maraga to stop joking with Kenyans and declared whether the Judiciary impartial or is supporting NASA coalition.



