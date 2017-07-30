SHOCK as IEBC’s IT officer goes missing just eight days to elections-DETAILS.

Sunday, 30 July 2017- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed that one of its ICT officials has gone missing just eight days to the elections.





The officer identified as Mr Christopher Musando has been missing since Friday night.





Mr. Musando, who is the ICT director on an acting capacity after Mr James Muhati was sent on a 30-day compulsory leave on May 27 after failing to cooperate with the audit department, communicated last to one of his colleagues at around 3am on Saturday morning.





The police have been notified and working with family members and IEBC to locate his whereabouts.



