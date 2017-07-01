SHOCK as companies begin preparing staff for post election violence! Do they know something we don’t?News 06:53
Tuesday July 18, 2017 - With only 20 days to the much anticipated August 8th General Election, Kenyan companies have begun preparing their staff for possible post election violence.
By the end of last week, more than 10 big corporations in the country had taken their staff through safety and emergency response drills ahead of the hotly contested election.
Besides, some companies have mapped out the...
Page 1 2