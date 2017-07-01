She is only cute when lights are off - NBA star attacks LUPITA NYONG’O after she paraded her bikini body.

Friday, 28 July 2017 - Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player, Gilbert Arenas, has attacked Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o, after she paraded her bikini body.





Gilbert ranted on his Instagram page and said that Lupita only looks cute when lights are off.





“Everybody saying her (skin) looks beautiful. how about her face tho?? Lights off,” he wrote





Then, in response to people who insisted that Lupita was beautiful, he wrote, “Y’all tag me like she got a face lift and she went from a 3 to a 10……nope she’s just a 3 in blue water with some blue blockers on.”





“This is no diff then a ugly girl with a fat a**,” he continued. “I’ll still beat but just with the lights off but she is glowing tho.”





This is not the first time that the..



