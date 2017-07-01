She behaves as if she is high on cocaine-ALAI abuses RAYCHELLE OMAMO badly

Raychelle Omamo looks like someone who came fro m a night of cocaine and bl@w j@ bs. She is rude, pathetic in delivery and not making sense.

She sounds like some ignorant functional alcoholic.

There is no reason for Fred Matiangi and Omamo to be rude and canterkerous in their replies to Raila.

While I strongly believe that Uhuru has won this election, the communications from Matiangi and Omamo is really not helping the President.

Some government officials believe that they can only deliver their messages when they are arrogant and rude to journalists or people making the accusations. Matiangi, you will not win this war and convince many with your message by being arrogant.

Get a PR consultant and deliver the win while recognising and respecting your challengers.





ROBERT ALAI.