See why RAILA was forced to remove his jacket before a live interview - No taking chances.

Monday, July 24, 2017 - Nasa Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was interviewed on Monday morning by Radio Jambo during the Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi show at his Karen home.





The former Prime Minister was wearing a stripped polo t-shirt and a red jacket but when he realized the interview will be streamed live on Facebook, he opted to remove it.





He said that the red Jacket may mislead his supporters since it’s a color associated with Jubilee Party.





“Nitoe hii jacket? ..Watasema nimehama. Haya shika hiyo,” he said while handing over the jacket to an aide amid laughter.





Radio Jambo presenter, Gidi, also quipped that Kenyans would think he has defected to Jubilee Party.





Watch the video below.



