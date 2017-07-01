See what will happen at JKIA on Monday that has got RAILA ODINGA worried – IEBC is in the mix

Friday July 28, 2017 - Presidential ballot papers to be used for the August 8th General Election are expected in the country on Monday .





The ballots will arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) aboard two planes.





Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company General Manager, Lakshmanan Ganapathy, confirmed this saying Kenyans should be ready for the polls.





The printing of Presidential ballot papers in Dubai was....



