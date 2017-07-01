See what VERA SIDIKA flew to Miami to do to her body, this LADY is mad.

Friday, 21 July 2017 - Controversial Nairobi socialite, Vera Sidika, is in Miami to get a new b@@b job.

Apparently, she wants to make her b@@bs bigger and s3xier.

Before Vera flew to Miami where she has stayed for almost a month, she revealed during an interview with a local entertainment pullout that she would be getting a new b@@b job to enlarge her milk factory.

“These ones are 4500CC. I am going to Miami to  get them mixed. I mean, they are not cheap like those the other girl got (referring to Huddah) and then they started falling. I want to keep this s3xy thing going on way past 30 years.” She said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

