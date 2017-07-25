See what S3XY GRACE MSALAME said over RAILA ODINGA’s promise to single mothers.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - Nasa Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, night excited single mothers in Kenya on Monday after he promised to put in place a welfare kitty for them if elected as the 5th President of Kenya.





The former Prime Minister was speaking during the presidential debate which President Uhuru snubbed.





This excited so many single mothers who took to social media to thank him for recognizing them and vowed to vote for him.





Among those who were delighted by Raila’s promise include media personality, Grace Msalame.





See the…



