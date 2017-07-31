See what RUTO about the people who ATTACKED his home in Sugoi that got Kenyans suspicious

Monday July 31, 2017 -It seems Deputy President William Ruto is not worried at all about his life even after the yesterday’s attack at his home in Sugoi.





This is after he urged Kenyans to ignore the attackers of his home saying he had no problem with those visiting his home.





Ruto termed the attackers as hell-bent on frustrating Kenya's unity and prosperity as the election nears, but said Kenyans should not pay attention to them.





He said he is in the hands of God and is protected by the blood of Jesus and as such nothing bad can happen to him.





“I know you all know that I had visitors in my home yesterday but I am not worried. I want everybody to know I believe in God and that nothing can happen to me," Ruto said.





“Our country is in the hands of God and we will make progress. The machinations of our enemies will amount to nothing,” he added.



