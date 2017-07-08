See what RAILA was planning to do to NKAISERY if he becomes President in August-This was bad!

Saturday July 8, 2017 -The country woke up to a rude shock following the untimely demise of the no nonsense Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery who passed on the eve of Saturday just few hours after collapsing at his home and being admitted at Karen Hospital.





National Super Alliance ((NASA) flag bearer and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among the prominent people who sent condolence messages to Nkaisery’s family and friends following his sudden death.





This comes even as Raila and his NASA team had threatened to charge Nkaisery at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity with regard to Wagalla Massacre of 1984, where over 5, 000 Kenyans were brutally murdered by the Kenya army led by Nkaisery.





Raila has vowed to implement the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report, in which Nkaisery is among those adversely mentioned in connection with the Wagalla Massacre, if he becomes President.





“The Wagalla killings are part of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation report that forced Nkaissery to ditch ODM when we started pushing for the implementation of the report,” Raila Odinga’s brother, Oburu, said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



