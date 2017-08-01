See what RAILA ODINGA has done to the man who invented ‘Baba While You Were Away axiom

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has nominated Japheth Moroko to join the Nairobi County Assembly after the August 8th General Election.





Moroko, who is famously known for his Baba While You Were Away mantra, is among those in the list of individuals that Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has proposed for the nomination to Nairobi County Assembly after the polls.





The controversial activist is a staunch supporter of ODM and Raila Odinga, and coined the Baba While You Were Away phrase to welcome the former PM back to Kenya from USA in 2014.





The axiom was meant to update Raila on how the Jubilee Government had failed in almost all spheres while he was in the US.





Moroko, who hails from Meru, has suffered greatly as a result of his ardent support for Raila. He was injured last year during anti-IEBC demos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



