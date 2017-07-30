See what RAILA is planning to do to the elderly people during elections that will make you hate him-This is bad

Sunday July 30, 2017 -Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and National Super Alliance (NASA) of planning bad things against the elderly people during the August 8th General Election.





Speaking at Matanya trading centre, Laikipia East Constituency, yesterday where he launched the Inua Jamii initiative, Kiunjuri exposed NASA’s nefarious plot of disrupting the August polls by taking youths to polling stations to cause mayhem.





He noted that the goons will be used to shove, intimidate and harass the elderly so they don’t vote, but urged the Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi never to let them rain terror on the defenseless poor elders.





“NASA is planning to send 50 youths to each polling station in what it is terming ‘Adopt a polling station’. They must know there will be a lot of security officers at the polling stations and whoever tries to disrupt the exercise will probably do it in the Kamiti Maximum Prison,”Kiunjuri said.



