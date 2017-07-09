See what RAILA did to NKAISERY after his untimely death-No one expected this after what happened

Sunday July 9, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga led the Opposition in joining the country to mourn the untimely demise of Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery.





This came despite Nkaisery having been a sworn enemy of NASA when he was alive, where he openly used his power and State machinery to oppress Raila and his team to the advantage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government.





Raila put their political differences aside and honoured Nkaisery, who until 2014 was an ODM MP before he was poached to Cabinet by Uhuru and the enmity with his former master begun.





The NASA leader led his team to observe a minute of silence in every meeting and political rally they held at the Coast yesterday in respect of the former CS and Jubilee strongman.





NASA leaders eulogized Nkaisery as a dedicated civil servant who worked very hard to impress Government and wanted what’s good for the country.





