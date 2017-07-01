See what police have told RAILA for saying UHURU is arming them to ‘kill’ Kenyans during elections

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - The Kenya Police has denied claims by the Opposition that they are arming themselves to deal with perpetrators of violence during the August elections.





In a statement to Kenyans, Police Spokesman Charles Owino said that they are not arming themselves to harm Kenyans during polls.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has shipped in many anti-riot gears, including armored vehicles and water cannons, to be used by police to...



