See what NKAISERY’s family said after UHURU’s Govt revealed that he died of acute HEART ATTACK

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -The family of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, has ruled out any foul play in his untimely demise.





This is after a postmortem conducted on his body yesterday for six hours revealed that the former Retired Major General died of massive heart attack.





Led by Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor and family pathologist, Dr. Bessie Byakika, the doctors allayed fears that Nkaisery was murdered as had been rumored, saying he suffered an acute heart attack that killed him instantly in his house.





“He suffered an acute heart attack occasioned by a compromised vessel taking blood to the heart,” said Byakika, who represented the Nkaisery’s family at Lee Funeral Home during autopsy.





Byakika confirmed that there was no evidence that the former General was killed.





“There is no evidence of foul play at this stage but further tests would be conducted to tell us more,” she said.



