See what happened to a Nairobi Parliamentary aspirant for using UHURU’s image! This was ruthless

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - A Parliamentary aspirant in Nairobi is counting loses after he was fined a whopping sh250, 000 for simply using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s image and Jubilee Party colours in his campaigns.





Robert Momanyi, a Parliamentary aspirant in Makadara on Empowerment and Liberation Party, was ordered by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pay the money within 48 hours , failure to which he will be disqualified from contesting in the coming General Election.





Momanyi was also ordered to remove all materials bearing images of President Uhuru Kenyatta and those with Jubilee colours with immediate effect or else he will have himself to blame.





The complainant, Fredrick Hussein, had argued that the actions of Momanyi had prejudiced the Jubilee Party candidate in the contest, Benson Kangara.





The Kenyan DAILY POST