See what happened at the funeral of the late NKAISERRY, Even UHURU was shocked (PHOTOs)

Monday, 17 July 2017 - There was shock and confusion at the funeral of the late Internal Security Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaiserry, after a man jumped on the podium claiming that God had sent him to resurrect the late CS.





The man who was smartly dressed started shouting the name of Jesus while holding onto the casket.





The man unleashed his madness when Gen Samson Mwathethe was giving his speech.





Mwathethe was forced to cut short his speech after the man jumped on the podium.

Security officers quickly moved to the podium and arrested him.





They then took him away for interrogation.





Upon interrogation, the man who is identified as Anthony Njuguna, claimed he was sent by God to resurrect the late CS.





“The spirit of the Lord sent me here to come and fight the forces of death. If you allow me to go back and pray for Gen Nkaiserry, if he doesn’t resurrect, feel free to kill me” He told the security officers.





What baffled security officers is how he managed to access the podium where the casket was placed despite the heavy security that was at the funeral.





Some VIPs were even denied access to the main tent but the man gained access to the podium and went where the casket was.





He claims angels were protecting him.





“I told God that I would be coming to this place and asked Him to send his angels so that they could protect me until I reached where the casket was.” He told the security officers who were interrogating him following the unexpected security breach.





