See what Chinese are doing at SGR stations while Kenyan youths wallow in poverty - UHURU please! (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP, William Ruto, have been waxing lyrical on how the SGR has created jobs for Kenyans.





However, it seems that the multi-billion mega project has employed more Chinese than Kenyans.





Even manual jobs like sweeping and keeping the stations clean have been reserved for Chinese as Kenyan youths grapple with poverty.





This is unacceptable and this trend of Chinese importing labour for chores Kenyans can do should be checked.





