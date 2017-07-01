See what AL GHURAIR staff from Dubai are doing in Kenya! RAILA is going to Bondo on August 8th!

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing employees are already in Kenya to rig in President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Speaking in Machakos County on Wednesday , Kalonzo who is also NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s running mate, said the Al Ghurair employees are in the country to see how they will stuff ballot boxes for the August 8th General Election.





The former Vice President alleged the plan is..



