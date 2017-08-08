See the SHOCKNG rumour a NASA blogger is spreading on NKAISERRY’s death, is this true?

From Credible and Reliable Sources:

They call him Agwambo, the mysterious one. How he knows these things even Statehouse is shocked. They had prepared a "special seat" for him at the prayer meeting. He was to be seated next to Gov. Kidero and somehow he never went to that meeting, instead choosing to spend time with the Kenyan people at Kamukunji ground after having prayers at Okoa Kenya.

Jubilee bloggers were furious why Dr. Odinga would refuse to attend their prayer meeting. Unknown to most of them, that special seat was an assassin weapon. The prayer meeting provided them with a perfect opportunity to execute an assassination without suspicion.

That is the fateful seat that Nkaissery sat on.

William Ruto is still in shock about the death of Nkaissery our source say.

Agwambo lives again. What is destined to be shall be. Raila Odinga is the 5th President of Kenya and that shall be after 8/8/17.

BY Popular NASA blogger ANWAR SADAT





The Kenyan DAILY POST