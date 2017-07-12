See the randy PHOTOs that PERIS AYUMA sent this man in exchange for airtime, GHAI!!!!

Monday, 17 July 2017 - There’s this cheap lady called Peris Ayuma who has been exposed by a man after she sent him n()d3s in exchange for airtime.





It’s disgusting to see young ladies lose their dignity like this.





We understand life is very hard but you don’t have to lose your dignity chasing small things like airtime.





And then you have to understand that men nowadays cannot be trusted.





Send them n@d3s at your own risk.





See how Peris Ayuma was exposed and the photos she sent to the man in exchange for airtime in the next page



